St Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Philadelphia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled this year, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association announced Wednesday.

The association said it made the decision after much deliberation over the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been the 250th year of the parade.

“After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and all events related to the parade,” the group posted on its Facebook page.

“Despite our love and excitement for our parade and celebration of St. Patrick, the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators is our number one priority at this time.”

The association is planning to hold a parade on March 13, 2022, in partnership with Fox 29, which broadcasts the parade.