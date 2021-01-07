Coronavirus Pandemic

St Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

In this file photo, retired Philadelphia police Sgt. Chuck Warren struts down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia dressed as a leprechaun for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Jim Graham/AP Photo, file)

In this file photo, retired Philadelphia police Sgt. Chuck Warren struts down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia dressed as a leprechaun for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Jim Graham/AP Photo, file)

Philadelphia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled this year, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association announced Wednesday.

The association said it made the decision after much deliberation over the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. This would have been the 250th year of the parade.

“After heartfelt consideration, the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and all events related to the parade,” the group posted on its Facebook page.

“Despite our love and excitement for our parade and celebration of St. Patrick, the safety and well-being of organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators is our number one priority at this time.”

The association is planning to hold a parade on March 13, 2022, in partnership with Fox 29, which broadcasts the parade.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Zoë Read

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate