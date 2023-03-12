Philadelphia has begun its St. Patrick Day. celebrations, with lots of bar crawls to choose from on Saturday leading to the big parade on Sunday.

“We are hanging out and seeing where the day takes us,” Joey McCool, 27, said. “And the shirt I’m wearing today my grandmother got this for my grandfather in the 70s back in Ireland.”

And Grandma would be so proud.

WHYY’s Ella Lathan joined the celebrations and went to Barstool at noon to see what all the fuss was about.

Although bar crawlers may be having a fun day, service industry workers endure a lot especially during a holiday. Barstool workers expected a big crowd throughout the day on Saturday.