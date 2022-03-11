Ready to wear the green again Sunday: Philly sets St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures, parking limits
Spring approaches with the hope that the pandemic is largely behind us — and the return of one of the nation’s oldest celebrations of Irish heritage after a two-year absence.
For the 250th Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set to step off Sunday starting at 11:15 a.m., the city has announced special road closures and parking restrictions.
This year’s parade theme is “250 Years of Faith, Family, Friendship, and Heritage,” and the event will feature marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups eager to celebrate a city tradition that predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence by five years.
Though the city’s COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed recently, participants and spectators are still advised to stay home if they feel sick, and to follow COVID safety tips if they attend. The parade will be broadcast live on CW Philly 57 and streamed live on CBS News Philly from noon to 3 p.m.
The parade route will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, moving east on Market Street to finish at Penn’s Landing by 3 p.m. The main grandstands will be at Fifth and Market streets.
Market Street between Sixth and Fifth streets will be closed on Sunday from 5:30 a.m. to around 4 p.m.
The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m.:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 15th streets
- 20th Street between Market and Arch streets
- 19th Street between Market and Arch
- 18th Street between Market and Arch
- 17th Street between Market and Arch
- 16th Street between Market and Arch
- 15th Street between Market and Arch
The city will also close the following streets from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the possibility of earlier closures if traffic conditions require it:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th and Juniper streets
- Juniper Street between JFK Boulevard and Market Street
- Market Street between Juniper and Front streets
- All cross streets on Market from 13th Street to Front Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street
- Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street
The following streets will be posted as temporary no parking zones on parade day:
From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Fifth Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street
- Sixth Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street
- Race Street between Fifth and Sixth streets
- Market Street from Juniper Street to Front Street
- Front Street between Market and Chestnut Streets
From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- The 1400 to 2000 block of JFK Boulevard
Vehicle owners whose cars have been moved from a temporary no-parking zone on the day of the parade should call the police district where the vehicle was parked.
SEPTA bus routes usually going through Center City and Old City will be detoured from 6 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on the day of the parade, with details of the specific routes available on SEPTA’s website.
Those traveling to the parade by Regional Rail lines are discouraged from carrying bags, to avoid delays caused by bag searches.
Event-goers can sign up for the city’s free text alert updates on weather, transit, and public safety by texting READYPhila to 888-777. Safety information for special events can be found on the city’s website.
Saturdays just got more interesting.