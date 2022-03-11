Spring approaches with the hope that the pandemic is largely behind us — and the return of one of the nation’s oldest celebrations of Irish heritage after a two-year absence.

For the 250th Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set to step off Sunday starting at 11:15 a.m., the city has announced special road closures and parking restrictions.

This year’s parade theme is “250 Years of Faith, Family, Friendship, and Heritage,” and the event will feature marching bands, Irish dancers, and cultural groups eager to celebrate a city tradition that predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence by five years.

Though the city’s COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed recently, participants and spectators are still advised to stay home if they feel sick, and to follow COVID safety tips if they attend. The parade will be broadcast live on CW Philly 57 and streamed live on CBS News Philly from noon to 3 p.m.

The parade route will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, moving east on Market Street to finish at Penn’s Landing by 3 p.m. The main grandstands will be at Fifth and Market streets.