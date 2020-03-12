Teen artists showcase, remembering the Beatles, and Philly Roller Derby in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, we recommend checking event websites for refund policies as well as cancellations and the city’s COVID-19 informational page for the latest news. You can also find updated closings and cancellations here.

The 250th annual Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the City of Philadelphia’s directive, per Health Commissioner Thomas Farley to limit gatherings of more than 5,000 people, the 250th St. Patrick’s Day parade scheduled for Sunday, March 15 has been canceled. St. Patrick Day’s will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17, so you can still wear your shamrock shirts and indulge in the adult beverages of your choice to celebrate … but responsibly, of course.

Ten Years

Philadelphia Photo Arts Center

1400 N. American Street, Suite #103

Opening Night Reception Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m.

Through Saturday, May 2

Free

In conjunction with the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, an exhibition featuring the work of young photographers from their Teen Photo program kicks off this week. Ten years ago, PPAC started working with budding photographers from the Kensington School of Creative and Performing Arts. They started with eight students and now have 60 in the program, which has mentored 225 students over the past decade. The exhibit is multidisciplinary, showcasing 28 artists and the evolution of the program over the years. Proceeds from the artwork for sale benefits the artists and the PPAC program.

Philadelphia and its History of Women in Medicine

The Hill-Physick House

321 S. 4th St.

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m.

$15-$20

Women doctors may be commonplace now, but in the 1800s, the medical profession was almost exclusively male. Dr. Ann Preston, who was part of the first class at the Female Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1850 was involved in the “jeering episode” of 1869. After becoming a doctor and then a professor, she brought a class of female medical students to observe at Pennsylvania Hospital. Those pioneering students were harassed and heckled. Beyond the Bell Tours will share the ignominious history of that debacle and more during the event.

‘Cabaret’

Bristol Riverside Theatre

120 Radcliffe St.

Bristol, Pa.

Through Sunday, April 12

$15 – $55

Liza Minelli won an Oscar for the 1972 movie based on the John Van Druten play about a writer who falls for a cabaret star in the uncertain times of 1929 Berlin. Actress Lauren Molina steps into Minelli’s dance shoes as Sally Bowles in Bristol’s musical theater version. Cabaret-style seating should make for a more immersive experience. While the theater has canceled theme nights and the Opening Night reception, the show will go on with enhanced sanitization practices as detailed on its website.

Ms. Pat

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

$25-$35

Need a laugh in the face of all this troubling news? Ms. Pat is here to provide them, as long as you’re not superstitious and have no fear of going out on Friday the 13th. (At this point, probably the least of your worries!) For over a decade, Ms. Pat has been working the comedy circuit, appearing on Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out” and TV Guide Network’s “Standup in Stilettos,” as well as in controversial comedian Katt Williams’ 2012 DVD “Kattpacalypse.” She’s also a regular on The Bob and Tom radio show.

Billie Eilish: Where Do We Go World Tour (with Jessie Reyez)

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

$39.50 and up

Billie Eilish may only be a household name to you if you live with someone under 30, but she’s the 2019 winner of five major Grammys, including Best New Artist. The Los Angeles native, born Pirate Baird O’Connell, and her producer brother, Finneas, crafted her full-length debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which became the most successful album of 2019. For those efforts and his other work, Finneas was named the Grammys’ Producer of the Year. At 18, Eilish’s five Grammys in total — including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year — made her the youngest winner of all the major categories in the same year. Canadian singer/songwriter Reyez is an up-and-coming contemporary R&B artist. Her third release, “Before Love Came to Kill Us” is due out later this month.

‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

Friday, March 13 – Sunday, March 15, various times

$39-$124

The Beatles “Abbey Road,” released in 1969, is probably the most recognizable album cover of all time. The music is similarly exceptional, featuring Beatles classics like “Come Together,” “Something,” and “Here Comes The Sun.” Sadly, the Beatles won’t ever play together again, but “Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles” approximates the experience. They’ve thought of everything, from the haircuts and mod suits that the world’s then-hottest band wore in their U.S. debut, to an authentic rendering of the sound that made them timeless.

The St. Patrick’s Day Official Bar Crawl

Various bars, including The Gaslight, Field House, and Las Vegas Lounge

Saturday, March 14, noon

$9.99-$39.99

Despite the parade cancellation, organizers say that the official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl is still happening in three locations – Philadelphia, Manayunk and West Chester, Pa. The Philadelphia version will be crawling through Center City neighborhoods to celebrate both Irish American Heritage Month and the official date of St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. More than fifteen bars, including Cavanaugh’s Headhouse, JJ Bootlegger’s, Lucha Cartel, National Mechanics are participating. There will be free T-shirts for the first 200 attendees and each bar will provide Irish swag including hats, beads, glasses and drink and food specials. Entertainment and music may be part of the mix, depending on the venue. (NOTE: Organizers say the crawls will proceed as long as the participating bars remain open.)

Mary Ann Shadd Cary: Her Life and Legacy

Black Box Theater

Rt. 9 Library & Innovation Center

3022 New Castle Ave.

New Castle, Del.

Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m.

Free

Mary Ann Shadd Cary was an educator, abolitionist and journalist who was the first female African American newspaper editor in North America. She was born in Wilmington, Del., spending much of her young life there until anti-education laws intervened in what was then a slave state. Her family fled first to Pennsylvania, then to Canada. As part of ongoing Women’s History Month programming, Shadd Cary’s life will be celebrated through music, poetry and dance. The event is free and no registration is required.

Philly Roller Derby: Passyunk Punks v. Germantown Loose Cannons

The Roller Jawn

5378 Belfield Avenue

Saturday, March 14, 5:30 p.m.

$20

If you thought roller derby ended with the console TV, we’re happy to tell you you’re wrong. It’s alive and well in Philadelphia thanks to the woman-owned and operated Philly Roller Derby. The women’s 2020 season has just gotten started and this weekend the Passyunk Punks take on the Germantown Loose Cannons to defend their 2019 Hometeam Champs title. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Beer and snacks are available for purchase and there’s a post-game after party planned at Philadelphia Brewing Company. (NOTE: Online ticket sales have been suspended for this event. Tickets are now available only at the door.)

KRS-One

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Avenue

Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m.

$32

Pioneering rapper KRS-One is among the early stars of the genre. He emerged from the Bronx in the early 80s with his crew Boogie Down Productions. They gained a reputation with the battle records “South Bronx” and “The Bridge is Over” – a response to Queens rapper MC Shan’s “The Bridge.” From there, KRS, born Lawrence Parker, became one of the most influential MCs in music, with socially conscious songs like “Criminal Minded,” “Black Cop,” and “Love’s Gonna Get’cha (Material Love).” He left BDP in 1993, forging a solo career that has seen him become one of rap’s most outspoken artists and outstanding live performers. His latest release, “Street Light (First Edition),” came out in 2019.