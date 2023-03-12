As people marched up the church steps to head inside, others were waiting for their loved ones, including one group ready to celebrate their Irish roots.

David Ireland, a member of the Derry Society of Philadelphia, an organization that connects Irish people in the city, explained the origins behind the holiday’s dominant color: green.

“The green comes from the Irish Catholic faith,” Ireland said. “If you look at the flag, the tricolor is the orange … which is the Protestant practice of being part of [the] Church of England, and then you have the green, which is, the Catholics, and the white in the middle is the peace that we long to achieve.”

In 1998, the Good Friday Agreement was signed, ending more than 30 years of what’s commonly known as “The Troubles” between Catholics in Northern Ireland and Protestant loyalists, which resulted in more than 3,500 deaths.

Derry Society President Rosaleen Rotundi’s said her upbringing in Philadelphia came as a direct result of the violent conflict.

“Pretty much, my father needed to get out of Ireland. My mother wasn’t having what was happening. To be here in Philadelphia has made the difference for all of us.” Rotundi said.