“YES!” shouted Bob Mills.

The roulette wheel had been kind to him. Mills raked in $420 in thin plastic chips, and his mood was generous: He tipped the dealer, gave out Tootsie Rolls, and handed a neat stack of chips to a passing cocktail waitress who had given him a number that paid out.

Mills was exactly where he wanted to be: back on the casino floor.

“I used to come here four days a week,” he said. But since the state ordered casinos to shut down in March to prevent coronavirus spread, he’s had no comparable outlet. He’s subsisted on low-stakes online poker games, “just for some action.”

That both he and the dealer had half their faces hidden under protective masks did not faze Mills, one of hundreds of people who streamed into Harrah’s Philadelphia in the hour after it reopened its doors Friday morning in Chester.

Casinos across Pennsylvania have been reopening this month, and all but one are set to resume operations by next week. But just because the gambling halls are open doesn’t mean they’re operating like they used to.

“It’s a new normal,” said Vanessa Harkins, an entertainer on hand wearing glittering high heels, a shimmering two-piece costume, a feather crown, and a bejeweled protective face mask.

It’s a relief to be back at work, Harkins said, even though she feels apprehensive about the health risks.

To protect customers and staff from transmitting the coronavirus, a number of social distancing and disinfection measures are in place inside Harrah’s Philadelphia and other casinos. At Harrah’s, the facility is operating at 50% capacity; every other slot machine is closed off, to keep people spaced out; only three players are permitted at a time per blackjack table, four per roulette wheel, and six at a craps table, though that doesn’t include dealers. On-site dining, including Guy Fieri’s Philly Kitchen and Bar, will have reduced hours and seating.

No guests are allowed to crowd behind players. (Friday morning, a group of men craned their necks from several feet away for a look at the action at a busy craps table.) The poker room is closed down. And “high-touch gaming items” like dice, chips, and cards will be “refreshed more often,” according to guidance from Caesars Entertainment, the company that operates Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Each guest, staff member, and vendor walking onto the casino floor passes through a temperature check station. Not long after 10 a.m. Friday, with Harrah’s only reopened for an hour, a socially distant queue of customers waited to pass by the contactless thermometer machine.