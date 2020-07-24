Philly in crisis: Black Clergy host town hall on surging gun violence

Philadelphia is in crisis.

During a virtual town hall on Thursday evening, speaker after speaker echoed that sentiment while discussing the surge in gun violence that’s gripped the city amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing protests calling for a radical overhaul of law enforcement.

“We have a citywide war going on right now,” said Pastor Carl Day, who leads the Culture Changing Christians Worship Center.

The wide-ranging discussion, organized by the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, largely focused on discussing general solutions to stemming the bloodshed and drew roughly 70 participants to the Facebook livestream.

Many of the solutions have been discussed before by politicians, police, and community leaders.

Many were rooted in taking a public health approach to quelling gun violence, which focuses on finding solutions designed to prevent shootings before they happen, as well as tackling the systemic inequalities behind gun violence.

“Until we realize that this is a public health epidemic and address it that way, we will continue to put band-aids on these wounds,” said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers in Charge.

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson talked about the need to address income inequality in the city.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes talked about the need for jobs.

“We got all these young people running around here with nothing to do,” he said.

Chantay Love, who leads Every Murder Is Real, a nonprofit that supports families affected by homicide, talked about the importance of mental health services, including therapy.

“We have to tackle the self-esteem … the corroded spirit of a person where they can’t see hope,” said Love, who also spoke to the frustrating persistence of the problem.

“We’re doing something that we have not gotten rid of – that we are still pressing forward to change a culture to stop violence, to stop murders, to stop shootings, to just stop this catastrophe that’s happening in our neighborhoods.”