‘We’re tired of losing our loved ones’: Young Philadelphians rally against gun violence

A group of young activists plans to march 4.5 miles through Philadelphia Monday, demanding an end to gun violence, which has escalated as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the summer.

The demonstration, which will move from Center City to North Philly, is a call to action aimed at city leaders and residents.

“We’re sick and tired of this. We want a peaceful summer,” said Darrien Johnson, a 22-year-old Strawberry Mansion native and one of the organizers. She was one of about 20 people who gathered in LOVE Park for the start of the rally, despite a heat health emergency and temperatures forecasted to approach 100 degrees.

“We’re tired of losing our loved ones to the hands of senseless violence,” Johnson said.