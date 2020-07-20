Philadelphia has declared its first heat health emergency of the summer, as temperatures are forecasted to hit nearly 100 degrees to kick off the week.

The designation, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and runs through midnight, may be extended if the forecast changes. Heat indexes are forecasted at over 110 degrees.

The city’s “heatline” is accepting calls for those in need at 215-765-9040.

Members of the public are encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take against the heat and detecting signs of heat stress. City health officials will be on-site to speak with callers about heat-related medical problems.

⚠️🥵 Sunday will begin a 3 to 4 day stretch of dangerously hot conditions across the region. Monday is forecast to be the most oppressive, with heat index values up to 110°. Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/CMoFaZ83Gq — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 18, 2020

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley encouraged Philadelphians to check in on family members, neighbors and loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable.

“This can be done socially distanced, by phone or — if they are tech savvy enough — by video,” he said in a statement.

The city advises those without air conditioning to seek relief at a friend’s or relative’s home — while remaining socially distant and wearing a mask to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.