Philly gun court aims to move cases through faster, prevent future crimes

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office wants to move firearm crimes through the courts faster using a modified version of an old tool: gun court.

This specialized court started holding preliminary hearings without much fanfare on March 8, a decade after the city shut down its first seven-year experiment with it. Gun court judges only hear cases such as illegal firearm possession, aggravated assaults, burglaries, and robberies that involve the use of guns, while other, more serious gun-related offenses, such as homicides, are separated out.

“Shootings are still being done in the same courtrooms with homicide preliminary hearings and with the same judges,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner while recently touting efforts to move these cases through the courts.

Both jury trials and preliminary hearings — when prosecutors try to show there’s probable cause for the crime in question and cases are either moved to trial or thrown out for lack of evidence — slowed to a crawl during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a backlog of open cases. While preliminary hearings for felonies are supposed to take place 14 to 21 days after a defendant’s arrest, DAO spokesperson Dustin Slaughter said the courts are still hearing cases from last November.

A spokesman for the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania said municipal court records show more than 7,300 felony cases are awaiting a preliminary hearing.