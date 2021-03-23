The officer was convicted and went to jail, he said.

“I prosecuted a police officer for killing two people. When other [district attorneys] refused to do it because they were afraid of the backlash, I stepped forward and prosecuted that officer. He was convicted of homicide and did go to prison,” said Vega.

Krasner, who tried throughout the night to paint his opponents as proponents of traditional law-and-order, also sparred with Vega and veteran defense attorney A. Charles Peruto, the race’s lone Republican, on the issue of gun violence, as well as diversity within the District Attorney’s Office.

Peruto and Vega argued Krasner is a progressive whose policies threaten public safety, and both say they got into the race because of a historic surge in shootings and homicides they have no faith in Krasner to quell.

“I never thought I would be running for political office,” said Vega.

At least 110 people have been murdered in the city so far this year, a 28% increase over the same time in 2020, the deadliest year in three decades.

Through Sunday, 435 people had been shot.

“My number one priority if sworn in as district attorney is gun violence,” said Peruto. “The other crimes will have to take a back seat because of this epidemic of public safety. We’re being killed out there. We’re being slaughtered out there.”

If elected, Peruto said he would seek to have six judges who would only preside over gun possession and shooting cases. Those judges would then be complemented by an “elite” team of district attorneys that only prosecuted gun-related cases.

The program would be bolstered by advertisements designed to deter people from carrying illegal firearms, he said.

“Make sure you really need it because you’re going away for at least two years without question, and if you dare to pull the trigger, you’re gonna go away for 10 years,” said Peruto.

Krasner touted that his administration has a nearly 85% conviction rate for shootings and gun homicides, but said the ongoing court closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it challenging to prosecute as many gun-related cases, for police to make arrests, and for probation officers to keep up with their clients.

Before the pandemic, Krasner said two out of 10 shootings in Philadelphia ended with an arrest. During the pandemic, he said it’s now one in 10 shootings.

“If we’re going to have a serious discussion about this we have to be serious about what the truth is. And we gotta come out of this investing heavily in everything that prevents crime,” said Krasner.