Odunde, art festivals and Pride events this weekend in Philly
The Odunde Festival, Art for the Cash Poor and West Philly Porchfest are some of the things happening this weekend.
Loud guitars, good eats and pretty pictures will be found throughout Philadelphia this weekend as the region also celebrates the annual Odunde Festival and Pride Month.
The Odunde Festival is the largest African American street festival in the country. Now in its 49th year, thousands will be able to partake in the vast array of entertainment, music, food, jewelry and African art available.
On Sunday, the festival will wrap up with a performance from R&B group Dru Hill at the Queen Lois Main Stage, which can be found at 23rd and South streets. The performance will start at 7 p.m.
Pride Month in the suburbs
After Philly Pride 365 encouraged thousands of people to “Be You” this past weekend, multiple suburban counties will look to showcase their LGBTQ communities.
The Delaware County Pride Festival starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the front of the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building. It’s free and open to the public. More than 1,000 people gathered in Media last year for the county’s first-ever Pride Parade.
In Chester County, Pridefest kicks off Saturday at noon and will feature music and live entertainment. The event is hosted by the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County.
From stadiums to porches, music will be filling the Delaware Valley’s airwaves
Lincoln Financial Field will be hosting country music star Kenny Chesney with support from the Zac Brown Band this Saturday at 5 p.m. Also performing will be Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.
At the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday, trap superstar 21 Savage is checking in for his American Dream Tour alongside J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold starting at 7 p.m.
The yearly West Philly Porchfest this Saturday will have free shows throughout the entire neighborhood from noon to 6 p.m.
Also Saturday, Liberty Lands Park will host the Northern Liberties Music Fest from 2–10 p.m. featuring multiple acts, including Solomon Dub, Ndichu and Dave Cope.
Elsewhere in the region, the Doylestown Music Fest will wrap up this weekend with multiple acts at various venues starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Food and drink aplenty
Black Restaurant Week will wrap up this weekend in Philadelphia with featured eateries including Reef Restaurant and Lounge, 48th Street Grille and Booker’s Restaurant & Bar.
Philly Beer Week also wraps up this weekend including a block party at Bridget Foy’s on Saturday at 2 p.m. and a PA Cider Fest Preview at Brü Craft & Wurst on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Philly VegFest will celebrate the city’s vegan cuisine Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fine art for all
In its 97th year, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show’s first weekend will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday featuring multiple artists from across the country, and of course, the chance to buy some original art.
Art for the Cash Poor returns to the 1400 and 1500 blocks of American Street this Saturday at noon. Artist vendors sell original works for $250 or less and local arts and community organizations will provide free programming for visitors that day.
