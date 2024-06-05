From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Loud guitars, good eats and pretty pictures will be found throughout Philadelphia this weekend as the region also celebrates the annual Odunde Festival and Pride Month.

The Odunde Festival is the largest African American street festival in the country. Now in its 49th year, thousands will be able to partake in the vast array of entertainment, music, food, jewelry and African art available.

On Sunday, the festival will wrap up with a performance from R&B group Dru Hill at the Queen Lois Main Stage, which can be found at 23rd and South streets. The performance will start at 7 p.m.