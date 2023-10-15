Others, like Lillie Cirino, cut out images she found of the Klu Klux Klan.

Gross looked perplexed, engaging with Cirino about her upbringing in Alabama. The U of Arts student said her part of the collage was unplanned, but she knew she wanted something patriotic.

Then she found it.

Five years ago, the KKK had come to her family’s doorstep posting signs for those interested to join. Her ZIP code story is unique to her upbringing in the South.

Author CJ Gross was engrossed in conversation with Cirino. He never thought he would hear someone her age speak of that experience.

But that was the point, he said.

Watching the collages unfold was eye-opening for him and some of the art professors.

“What’s so special about today is watching them give their creative practice a new voice,” said Christa DiMarco, an art history professor at U of Arts.

She and Jane Shore, founder of Revolution School, decided to partner on this project bringing together high schoolers and college students to create a work of art in a collaborative environment. The collages will then be displayed at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Stephen Cirino, Vice President of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at U of Arts, says the project is a connector and is a way of “coming together and seeing how your own story may connect with someone else’s.”

“It may not connect but now you can understand someone’s individual experience.”

This iteration of the ZIP code project took a different form, uniting efforts from people of various age groups, backgrounds, and international regions.

On Oct.11, they hosted 27 students from 21 different ZIP codes, representing half of the ZIP codes in Philadelphia.

“We really see that as a way to not only connect with one another, but also to lean into the kinds of things that we all need. Communication, cultural awareness, understanding of one another, so that we can bridge divides that are existing,” Shore said.