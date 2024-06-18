Half-staffed: More money for Philly guards as city prisons at 55% staffing level

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new arbitration ruling should help Philadelphia hire more guards in a prison system where nearly half of all positions are empty.

One hundred corrections officers and others covered by District Council Local 159(b) will receive a 4.5% raise, along with a $1,600 retention bonus for those employed as of May 1.

Corrections Commissioner Michael Resnick said in order to recruit more officers, the city is temporarily waiving its residency requirement to widen the pool of potential applicants.

“You can come to work in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons and you don’t have to change your residency. Come to Philadelphia, work in our prison system, earn the salary, earn the bonus and go home to your current residence.”