Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

“As mayor, my administration’s No. 1 priority is to keep people safe; to protect our residents,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny during Tuesday’s virtual gun violence press conference.

When asked if that included visiting families of violence victims, Kenney said he has not made such visits during his term in office. “I have spoken to people who have been victims of shootings, but as far as the homicides are concerned, I don’t know that it’s productive that I intercede while the investigation is going on,” he said.

The Mayor’s office clarified the statement in an email to various press outlets, saying that he has met with mothers of children killed within the city.

The Mayor has been under scrutiny after the shooting at the Parkway on July 4th. During press coverage following the shooting, he told reporters he was looking forward to when he is no longer mayor and can “enjoy some stuff.”