While the rules adopted in August continue to allow Community Legal Services, acting as the Public Advocate, along with the Gas Works Employees’ Union Local 686, to participate in discovery, file formal briefs and submit expert testimony during budget proceedings, all other third-party entities are excluded. The Public Advocate’s role is limited to financial impacts on ratepayers, while Local 686 represents the interests of PGW’s unionized employees.

The rule does not prevent public comment during budget hearings, nor does it exclude written testimony to the proposed budget. But advocates say the most meaningful participation happens prior to any proposals or public hearings, where individual testimony is often limited to a couple of minutes and rarely influences decisions.

At the hearing, climate activists and PGW ratepayers repeatedly spoke of the contradiction between the city’s climate goal of zeroing out its carbon emissions by 2050 while simultaneously owning a fossil fuel utility. Given what they see as slow to no progress, they argued those impacted by climate change should have a seat at the table.

“It’s shameful that people have to come out here again, to pretty much plead with the Gas Commission not to shut them out of deliberations concerning their health and well-being,” said Pamela Darville, a resident of Germantown. “This is really shameful. I don’t feel very good about what’s going on with this Commission and this utility … This exclusion undermines efforts to ensure that PGW aligns with the city of Philadelphia’s carbon neutrality target.”

Darville also said the city-owned utility needs to comply with Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment, which guarantees clean air and water to all residents.

City Councilman Nicolas O’Rourke spoke at the hearing and spearheaded a letter signed by seven additional council members, which was submitted to the commission last week urging them to amend the rule.

“Public participation is a cornerstone of democracy, and cutting it off undermines the trust and transparency that governmental agencies are obligated to model,” O’Rourke said at the hearing.

Restrictions on budget participation were first floated by PGW back in 2022, citing the current process as “overburdensome” and “inefficient.” The request from PGW came after POWER Interfaith began playing a larger role in the process as part of its effort to push the utility to reduce its carbon footprint.

Several people at the hearing pointed to the recent drought and unseasonable wildfires in New Jersey as evidence that global carbon emissions must come down.

“Do you know that PGW is responsible for more than 5.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually in Philadelphia,” asked Sherri Cohen, an Ogontz resident who has run for City Council. “PGW’s 2025 carbon reduction goals are less than 1% of its annual carbon emissions. How is PGW going to reach the city’s 2050 net zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment?”

Cohen said with the recent election of Donald Trump, who plans to once again withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change and roll back federal efforts to tackle climate, the role of local governments is crucial.