Debby brings threat of tornadoes and flooding to the Philadelphia region

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Debby, the deadly storm that made landfall as a hurricane in Florida Monday, has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves up the East Coast.

Forecasters expect it to cause heavy rain in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware at times throughout the day — bringing the potential of flash flooding.

Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey are also under a Tornado Watch Friday morning into the afternoon.

“That is the biggest concern on our plate right now,” Ray Martin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, told WHYY News on Friday morning.

Debby moved slowly over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas this week, contributing to at least seven deaths and spawning tornadoes, widespread power outages and extensive flooding.

The storm is moving faster as it travels up the East Coast, and its center is expected to move through central and western Pennsylvania by the afternoon. But the potential for wind and rain extends far beyond the storm’s center.