A state-mandated recount of votes in the race for U.S. Senate between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick is underway in Philadelphia.

At the city’s election warehouse in the far Northeast section of the city, about 50 workers will spend up to 14 hours a day feeding ballots into scanners to re-tabulate the votes. The machines are different from the ones used on the initial count immediately after polls closed on Election Day.

“The Board of Elections will recount all in-person, mail, and provisional ballots, a process that is expected to last between two to four days,” said City Commissioners chair Omar Sabir.

The ballots are being unpacked from boxes and fed into the scanners and then returned to the boxes. A separate database will be used to tabulate the ballots, and the results will be made official during a post-election meeting of the city commissioners on Nov. 25.

“The recount will require fewer than 50 staff members. The staff will work 12 to 14 hours. The recount is expected to be completed within four days,” he said.