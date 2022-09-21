Pa. judge allows Chester receiver to terminate controversial parking contract

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled that the City of Chester’s state-appointed receiver can terminate the city’s parking contract, which had residents and visitors paying the highest parking rates in the area and getting little in return.

Judge Ellen Ceisler found that the city failed to follow a competitive bidding process in 2017 and that Receiver Michael Doweary has the authority under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act (Act 47) to exit the contract on behalf of the city — without paying a big buyout fee.

“At a high level, [we are] certainly grateful for where we are and a decision being in our favor here,” Doweary said. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is a good next step in getting the city out of what has been a bad contract for the city and getting them moving in the right direction.”

A spokesperson for the parking vendor declined to comment at this time.

The contract first came under fire back in January after Doweary, who is tasked with rescuing the city’s failing finances, discovered that it was “very one-sided in favor of the parking manager” in comparison to industry standards.

Chester contracted with PFS VII, which is based in Delaware, in 2018 to have the company install 1,500 parking meters around the city. PFS would receive 100% of the parking meter revenue until all of the meters were installed. The contract did not give PFS VII a deadline for installing all of the meters.

Under the control of PFS VII, Chester’s hourly parking meter climbed to be the highest in the region. Even expired tickets were more costly than surrounding areas. However, even though residents were paying the fees, the city was not seeing any of the revenue outside of an advance payment.

“We brought in an outside expert, who indicated to us that there were many provisions in this contract that you did not typically see in parking management contracts,” said Vijay Kapoor, chief of staff to the receiver.