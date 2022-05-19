The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has officially granted Michael Doweary, the state-appointed receiver for Chester, permission to file for bankruptcy on behalf of the city.

WHYY News reached out to the office of Chester’s receiver on Wednesday for confirmation and Vijay Kapoor, Doweary’s chief of staff, responded.

“I can confirm that the Receiver did request and receive authorization from the Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development to file for bankruptcy if the Receiver so directs. This does not mean that the Receiver has made the decision to file for bankruptcy. He has not,” Kapoor said in a statement.

He added that Chester has “very limited options” at its disposal.

“We will discuss the bankruptcy authorization and possible solutions to the City’s financial situation at the MFRAC meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. That meeting will be live-streamed on the Receiver’s Facebook page,” Kapoor said.