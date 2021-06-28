Pa. GOP circumvented Wolf on pandemic rules by ballot measure. Next up? Voter ID

Facing a veto on their sweeping plan to overhaul state election laws, Pennsylvania Republicans have set in motion a plan to circumvent the Democratic governor and create a mandatory voter ID requirement.

They aim to do it via an amendment to the state constitution — a process that requires approval from the legislature and subsequent victory on a statewide ballot measure. Critics say it’s a technique that Republicans appear increasingly willing to use as they clash with Gov. Tom Wolf over highly politicized issues, like voting and the pandemic.

“The Republicans don’t want to go through the legislative process for their far-right whacky ideas because they know the governor will veto it,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia). “So now they’re just going to change the constitution.”

GOP supporters of the tactic argue that approval by a majority of statewide voters would signal that an idea has merit.

“If that’s a veto no matter what, that’s why we have a constitutional amendment, to let the voters decide. And they will ultimately make the final decision on whether there should be voter ID in Pennsylvania,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre).

Still, Democrats smell political gamesmanship. Hughes, who strongly opposes the amendment and voted against it when it passed the state Senate this week, has served in the chamber since 1994 and was a member of the House for several years before that — almost always in the minority party. He says he has seen a lot of procedural tricks during his time in Harrisburg, but this strikes him as a new development.

Constitutional amendments are relatively rare in Pennsylvania, in large part because passing them is time-consuming. They have to be approved in identical form by the legislature in two consecutive two-year sessions, then go to voters for a statewide referendum.

This year, though, the GOP found success with this strategy. After Wolf struck down Republicans’ attempts to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration, lawmakers approved two amendments that would give the legislature the power to more easily void those declarations. When voters approved them in the May election, the GOP-controlled House and Senate promptly ended Pennsylvania’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“It’s clearly a pattern that has developed in the last year,” Hughes said. “And where does it stop? If you take it to its end, is it: We want to name some roads and bridges and we’re going to pass a constitutional amendment to call I-76 Joe Schmoe’s Highway?”