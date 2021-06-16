GOP’s major election overhaul advances in Pa. House as Democrats call it a ‘farce’

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Pennsylvania Republicans in the state House advanced their proposed election overhaul legislation Tuesday over the strong objections of Democrats, who called it an attack on voting rights.

With the same partisan acrimony that has marked voting issues in Harrisburg since before the 2020 election, lawmakers in the House State Government Committee took turns lambasting and applauding House Bill 1300 — dubbed the Voting Rights Protection Act — a 150-page omnibus bill that includes stricter voter ID rules, signature verification requirements for mail ballots, and limits on drop boxes.

The bill, which also includes a proposal for early in-person voting starting in 2025, was approved along party lines and now heads to the full House floor for a vote. It would have to also pass the state Senate and get the approval of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to go into effect. But Wolf has made clear he opposes the voter ID requirements and would almost certainly veto the bill in its current form.

“You have the same people who have been stoking the fire that we’re seeing in our democratic process who now want to come and act like they’re the firefighters,” said State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia), who called the legislation “artisanal voter suppression.”

Republicans say the bill is the a result of 10 investigative hearings held earlier this year that included testimony from experts, advocates, and county election officials who identified problems with the state’s current Election Code, which got a major overhaul in 2019 when the General Assembly instituted no-excuse mail voting.

“The Voting Rights Protection Act is a comprehensive bill which addresses the multitude of issues we uncovered during the committee’s extensive hearings,” said State Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), chair of the committee and author of the bill. He said the legislation balances access and security “to ensure every legal voter can and has access to voting,” while ensuring others “cannot manipulate our election system.”

Democrats on the committee, who weren’t involved in the bill’s drafting, dismissed it as a GOP ploy to perpetuate the false claims former President Donald Trump and his conservative allies spread around the 2020 election.

“This bill is another step in the march to destroy democracy,” Minority Chair Margo Davidson (D., Delaware) said. “As if the bloody and deadly coup attempt on Jan. 6 was not enough, now the losers of the 2020 national election want to legislate insurrection.”