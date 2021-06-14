Pennsylvania Republicans eye referendums to get past vetoes

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are increasingly looking to take a different avenue to write laws, voter referendums, to get around Gov. Tom Wolf and make policy that the Democrat cannot block with his veto pen.

On Friday, Republicans unveiled a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Pennsylvania’s existing voter identification requirements, both for in-person voting and for mail-in ballots. Republicans also plan to introduce another proposal for a statewide referendum to repeal Pennsylvania’s expansive mail-in voting law that passed in 2019 with near-unanimous support from Republicans.

Both have been introduced also as legislation, and Wolf has vowed to oppose both, seeing them as attacks on voting access spurred by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

“So the governor’s going to veto that,” one of the sponsors, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, told the audience Friday at the annual conservative gathering, the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference. ”Aha! But the lesson from last year was we’ll then do a ballot question and I think any issue of how our election is conducted in Pennsylvania should be your decision in the end.”

The lesson, it seems, was in last month’s primary election, when voters approved two Republican-penned proposals to greatly expand the power of lawmakers over a governor’s disaster emergency declarations.

A governor cannot block a ballot question to change the constitution from going to voters.

Democrats see Republicans as being emboldened by last month’s voter approvals, and increasingly willing to use the strategy in the future to get around a Wolf veto.

Last month’s ballot questions emerged from a long-running fight between Republicans and Wolf over his administration’s use of executive authority during the coronavirus pandemic.