Arizona GOP election audit draws Pa. Republican politicians

Three Pennsylvania lawmakers will be in Arizona Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election.

They’re the latest Republicans to make a pilgrimage to Phoenix, Ground Zero in the “stop the steal” movement’s push to find support for the far-fetched conspiracy theories suggesting the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz cheered the audit at a rally just outside Phoenix last month. The next day, several prominent Trump supporters and conspiracy promoters were advertised as speakers at a Phoenix megachurch. Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, recently posted a short video of himself at the Arizona Capitol.

Political pilgrimages are nothing new to Arizona, where Republican politicians have long enjoyed photo ops in front of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But now, the draw is the Arizona State Fairgrounds, site of a former basketball arena where a Trump supporter who has promoted election conspiracies is overseeing a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County.