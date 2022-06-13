Wolf, lawmakers launch Pa. budget season with billions to spend

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into their busiest stretch: the horse-trading and budget-making weeks of June that are vastly different this year than any other in memory, with billions of extra dollars to spread around.

It is a particularly unusual spot for a state that has been largely mired in deficits since the Great Recession and is struggling with a shrinking workforce and fast-growing elderly population.

There is, of course, no shortage of demands on the money.

“To me this should be easy, but it comes down to — and I’ll be honest — when everybody has money, they want to spend every last dollar,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Stan Saylor, R-York.

Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over abortion rights, gun violence and proposed constitutional amendments that Republicans are wielding as a policy-making avenue around Wolf’s veto pen.

Wolf, a Democrat who is serving his last year in office, kicked off the budget season in February with a $43.7 billion proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature. Its dominant feature is a request for about $1.8 billion, or about one-fifth, more for instruction, operations and special education in public schools. The aggressive request caps a hallmark of his tenure: a campaign to wipe out deep funding disparities between the poorest and wealthiest public school districts.