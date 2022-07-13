With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

Wolf secured big new subsidies for public schools, perhaps his top priority as governor after taking office with a public school funding system riven by huge funding disparities between Pennsylvania’s wealthiest and poorest school districts.

But he also made concessions. Here are some key takeaways:

Spending

The $42.8 billion budget plan authorizes a spending increase of 13%, or $4.9 billion, including more than $700 million that is being added to last year’s previously authorized total of $38.6 billion.

The plan also spends $2.2 billion in leftover federal coronavirus aid.

Most of the new money goes to education and human services, including hundreds of millions of dollars in increases for mental health programs, anti-violence programs and subsidies for workers who care for children, disabled people and the elderly.

The plan leaves more than $8 billion in reserve for the future — perhaps necessary as demographic projections show a fast-growing retirement age population that will need costly services and a shrinking working age population that must pay for them.

Schools

The budget includes about $1 billion more for public schools, or 11% more for instruction, special education and operations. That brings the total annual increase over Wolf’s eight years in office to almost $3 billion, or 41% more.

Hundreds of millions more went for pre-kindergarten programs, rising pension costs, the rising cost of gas for school buses, school security and programs that benefit private schools.

Funding for higher education rose by about $165 million, or 9%, including $75 million for the 14-campus Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The system’s chancellor, Daniel Greenstein, called it “unprecedented.”