Pa. funds 3 new state parks, locations yet to be determined

Pennsylvania’s governor tweeted he had “big news” on Tuesday, announcing the state budget passed in recent days includes funding for three new state parks.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary, Beth Rementer, subsequently said the park sites haven’t been chosen, but work to identify and purchase the land is underway by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The state’s 2022-23 spending plan includes $56 million to add the new state parks to what is currently a 121-park system.