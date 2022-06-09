Pa. is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it

Negotiations are a delicate affair. During Gov. Tom Wolf’s first term, the state had less money than expected, causing drawn out budget impasses between the Democrat and Republicans who control the legislature.

Pennsylvania’s financial picture has changed in recent years, with the state’s coffers getting a $7.9 billion boost from stimulus money in 2021. In response, Wolf and his legislative allies called on the legislature to spend some of that windfall on higher education, paid family leave, and school repairs, among other priorities.

Instead, Wolf and legislative Republicans agreed last year to boost overall education funding, and used much of the stimulus money on general government operations rather than new programs, squirreling away billions more for a rainy day.

Earlier this year, Wolf released a budget proposal that would appropriate billions more to education and infrastructure. Republicans countered that additional spending would be fiscally irresponsible.

“While this year’s revenues continue to outpace estimates, the long-term financial picture for the commonwealth remains uncertain,” state Sen. Pat Browne (R., Lehigh), who chairs the chamber’s Appropriations Committee, said in February.

But with negotiations now beginning in earnest, that tune has now changed, with some Republicans signing on to or offering up projects as ways to spend the state’s surplus. Pennsylvania still has $2.2 billion in remaining stimulus money, and at least $4.9 billion in surplus tax revenue.

One area with bipartisan support is spending on the environment, including clean water projects, land preservation, and overdue repairs to state parks.

Lawmakers are also considering putting some of that money toward the cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay, of which the Susquehanna River is a key tributary.

Runoff from Pennsylvania farms often pollutes the bay by way of the river, and federal regulators have said that the state isn’t doing enough to fix the problem.

Saylor mentioned the Susquehanna River basin as an issue that “we’re going to be taking care of” this year, though he did not offer details.

Insiders pointed to a bipartisan bill from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R., Northumberland) that would put $500 million of stimulus money into such projects, especially those in the basin.