Pa. education leaders call on schools to boost teacher diversity with stimulus funds

Education advocates from across the commonwealth are calling on all Pennsylvania school districts to prioritize increasing racial diversity among the state’s teachers.

Pennsylvania is expecting $4.5 billion in emergency funding for schools from the federal stimulus plan. The ESSA Leadership Learning Community, made up of educators, administrators, and advocates across the state, said districts need to use more of those funds to recruit and retain educators of color.

Esther Bush, president of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, said current district budgets don’t reflect the needs of students.

According to the Center for Reinventing Public Education, as of July 2021, only 8% of 100 large and urban school districts in the nation are using stimulus funds to address increasing teacher diversity.

“Projected expenditures to address workforce diversity concerns neither reflect the magnitude, nor the urgency, necessary to amend the needs of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable population: our children,” said Bush.

Bush said she challenges every individual and organization “to renew and double their efforts to make a more diverse education pipeline a reality.”

The call comes amid a widening gap between the proportion of students and teachers of color in Pennsylvania. The state is among the worst in the nation for teacher-to-student ratios.