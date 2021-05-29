Philadelphia’s city commissioners say they’re unimpressed with a threat by top State House Republicans to impeach them over a recent decision to count undated mail ballots.

The threat of impeachment, which GOP leaders sent to the commissioners in a letter Friday, came two days after the commissioners voted 2-1 to count the roughly 1,300 mail ballots that had been cast in Philadelphia’s primary election this month without dates on their envelopes.

“Really, this is nothing more than yet another effort to grandstand and sow doubt in the electoral process while scoring political points at Philadelphia’s expense,” City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said in a statement. “Instead of working to address an issue that could disenfranchise over 1,300 Philadelphians, they are playing games.”

The ballots would be extremely unlikely to change the results of any of the city or statewide races.

In their letter — which was signed by every member of the House GOP leadership, as well as State Government Committee Chair Seth Grove — the Republicans argued that the Philly commissioners are imposing their own “personal preference” in the administration of the city’s elections.

They said that if Deeley and Omar Sabir, the two Democratic commissioners, did not reconsider their votes, they would move to impeach them.