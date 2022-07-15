Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The United States has a new mental health crisis hotline. Starting Saturday, dialing 988 will connect callers experiencing mental distress across the country to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Back in 2020, Congress chose the new 988 dialing code to operate through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Mental health advocates nationwide and across the state of Pennsylvania see it as a crucial first step to revamping the country’s mental health care system.

Chester County sees this as an opportunity to evaluate its own system and upgrade its mental and behavioral health infrastructure, so county officials are promoting the rollout of the new hotline.

“We want to make sure it is as easy to connect to someone that can help as possible and we’re certainly excited about being able to support that. I think that having that in place will in this time of need that we have around our behavioral health needs in the county will certainly be of added benefit to our residents,” said Pat Bokovitz, the director of Chester County’s Department of Human Services.