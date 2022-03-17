Veterans Affairs recommends closing Philadelphia and Coatesville hospitals

Members of the state’s congressional delegation appeared to be blindsided by the report’s recommendations but said they would fight any plan to shutter the hospitals.

“I intend to use every tool in the toolbox to keep Philadelphia’s VA Medical Center open and serving our veterans,” U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said in a statement. “I and my staff are still reviewing the plan, but the bottom line is — I am committed to ensuring our Philadelphia veterans and their families are well served.”

Evans’ district includes University City, where the Philadelphia VA medical center is located. Built in 1950, the medical center employs more than 2,800 people full time and offers surgical, inpatient, and outpatient services, as well as mental health care and rehabilitative medicine.

The VA’s recommendation to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission calls for the Philadelphia medical center to develop a “strategic collaboration” with its neighbor, the University of Pennsylvania — or face closure. According to the report, needs would be realigned with the construction of a new outpatient facility in Camden or King of Prussia.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents Chester County, expressed on Twitter her disappointment with the Biden administration for suggesting closure of the VA medical center in Coatesville, which offers inpatient mental health and outpatient services and employs roughly 1,200 full-time workers.

In 2021 alone, the Coatesville VA Medical Center had more than 200,000 outpatient visits.

Houlahan also said in her statement on Twitter that she is “inclined to fight” the new proposal. She expressed concern about the current state of health care in Chester County.

“I’m especially concerned because of recent hospital closings in southern Chester County and, as I understand it, Coatesville has the only VA-funded residential rehab for veterans with substance use issues,” Houlahan said.

What actually happens with the VA medical centers will probably be quite different from this initial proposal, said Joe Brooks​​, executive director of the Veterans Multi-Service Center, a nonprofit that serves veterans in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

“​​There’s going to be many twists and turns,” he said. “I see this as a process unfolding over the next five to 10 years.”

Brooks said his team got a macro-level briefing about the proposal a week ago. He compared the deliberations to the Defense Department’s process for closing or shrinking military bases. He pointed out that Defense had recommended closing Fort Dix in New Jersey decades ago, but that it ultimately did not happen.

The VA’s infrastructure proposal uses drive time as one metric to measure how easily veterans in a particular region can get to services — and Brooks said that’s one area he would like the deliberations to address with more nuance. He said many veterans rely on public transport, or are experiencing homelessness, or rely on nonprofits like his to get to VA appointments. On average, Brooks said, his staff makes 100 van trips from Philadelphia to VA facilities every month.

“Not every veteran is residing comfortably in a stable household,” Brooks said. “It’s very important that the deliberative process takes into account not just those veterans that are hopping in their own car, or can rely on a son and daughter to take them to a VA center.”