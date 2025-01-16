From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey is weighing a proposal that could potentially save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars on their mortgages.

Legislation moving through the pipeline in Trenton would require all financial institutions in the Garden State to allow homeowners to make biweekly and semi-monthly mortgage payments, rather than a single large monthly payment.

Currently some, but not all lenders allow borrowers to do this.

Assemblywoman Tennille McCoy, D-Mercer, Middlesex, who is a realtor in Mercer County, is the prime sponsor of the bill.

She said if the typical homeowner makes half a mortgage payment every 15 days instead of a full one once a month, they will wind up making roughly one additional payment a year.

“That in itself would decrease your interest by $30,000, $40,000, it could also decrease your mortgage terms,” she said.

She said the extra payment is applied directly to the principal amount borrowed, “so it reduces the total interest paid, and so that shortens your term limit.”