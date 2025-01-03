From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware ranks among the nation’s most vulnerable states for identity theft and consumer fraud, with New Jersey and Pennsylvania following at 14th and 18th, respectively, in WalletHub’s latest report.

In 2023, U.S. consumers faced an estimated $10 billion in fraud-related losses, the report claims, up $1 billion from 2022, with identity theft playing a leading role.

Data breaches involving major companies like Microsoft, AT&T and Ticketmaster have significantly increased risks, jeopardizing personal information.

WalletHub’s recent study analyzed 14 metrics across identity theft and fraud and uncovered vulnerabilities for 2025. High complaint rates, financial losses and gaps in state-level protections placed Delaware as the second-most vulnerable state due to frequent fraud complaints and substantial financial losses.

Pennsylvania ranked 18th overall, with more than 314 theft complaints per 100 residents and an average financial loss of $8,228 per case. In 2024, the state’s Bureau of Consumer Protection handled over 34,000 consumer complaints and initiated 71 legal actions, including civil complaints, subpoena enforcement and bankruptcy actions.

John Abel, chief deputy attorney general for Pennsylvania’s attorney general, explained that demographic factors play a significant role in the state’s susceptibility to fraud. Pennsylvania has a substantial population of older adults, with an estimated 2.6 million people aged 65 or older according to the U.S. Census data, who are often more likely to engage with scammers.