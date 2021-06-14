N.J. coronavirus update: Utility shutoff moratorium will end July 1

“Please allow me to be very perfectly clear … No one will face disconnection of their gas, electric or water services before the end of the grace period on Dec. 31, 2021,” Murphy said.

The governor added that internet service used by school-aged children for educational purposes will also be protected from disconnection. He also noted that the end of the grace period falls during the annual winter moratorium on utility shutoffs for certain residents, including seniors and low-income families.