N.J. coronavirus update: Utility shutoff moratorium will end July 1
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the moratorium on utility shutoffs will end July 1.
The governor has put in a grace period to allow people who are behind on their bills to make payment arrangements.
“Please allow me to be very perfectly clear … No one will face disconnection of their gas, electric or water services before the end of the grace period on Dec. 31, 2021,” Murphy said.
The governor added that internet service used by school-aged children for educational purposes will also be protected from disconnection. He also noted that the end of the grace period falls during the annual winter moratorium on utility shutoffs for certain residents, including seniors and low-income families.
Murphy says his new executive order lifting the shutoff moratorium coincides with the end of the public health emergency.
This is a developing story will be updated.
