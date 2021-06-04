New Jersey is formally ending its COVID-19 public health emergency while lifting several remaining indoor-gathering limits and other pandemic-era restrictions.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday morning drawing down over 100 executive orders he’d enacted since March 2020 that aimed to curb spread of the coronavirus. Those orders gave Murphy sweeping powers to mandate mask use and require social distancing.

“Today’s lifting of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency is a clear and decisive step on the path toward normalcy,” Murphy said. “The past 15 months have been a challenge, and I thank every New Jerseyan who stayed home, masked up, took precautions to keep this virus in check, and got vaccinated for allowing us to get to this point.”

The orders will officially expire in 30 days.

The legislation does leave in place about 14 other orders, most related to economic protections established during the pandemic, such as a moratorium on evictions or utility shut-offs and a ban on garnishment of stimulus checks. Several other state Department of Health orders governing vaccinations and testing were also extended, until Jan. 11, 2022.