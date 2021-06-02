N.J. coronavirus update: State will phase out six vaccine megasites

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday held his 200th COVID-19 briefing since the pandemic began, saying things are looking up in the Garden State.

With 4.2 million residents fully vaccinated, Murphy said he is encouraged that the state is among those with more than 60% of residents with a vaccination

Jeff Zients, head of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 task force, called New Jersey’s effort one of the “best performing vaccine programs in the nation.”