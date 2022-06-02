Montco NRA to host a fundraising event less than a mile away from a school

The Montgomery County Friends of National Rifle Association (NRA) is hosting a banquet Thursday in Franconia which appears to celebrate 30 years since the founding of the NRA’s fundraising arm.

The sold-out event will be held at Franconia Heritage Restaurant — less than a mile away from Franconia Elementary School.

With the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas still fresh on the minds of many, one Telford parent, Natalie Cimonetti, is organizing a protest across the street from Franconia Heritage on the corner of Allentown Road. The action will start at 4:30 p.m. right before the banquet begins.

“We don’t think they should be having it and I don’t support the NRA. I think that they have blood on their hands and they need to be held accountable,” Cimonetti said.

Doors open at the affair at 5 p.m. There will be raffles and a silent auction until 7 p.m. when dinner starts. The banquet will conclude with a live auction at 8 p.m. What exactly will be auctioned off is not exactly clear.

WHYY News reached out to the Montgomery County Friends of NRA and the NRA’s regional field representative for comment, but the request was denied on the grounds that “the committee, volunteers, and representatives are not permitted to comment on any local or national political issues.”