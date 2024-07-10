From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A glittering sea of bikes stretches out in a backyard driveway in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania. The 500 sets of wheels shimmer in the midday heat, waiting to hit the road with their new owners.

Zac Gery started Second Wind Bicycles in 2021 after realizing that many residents throughout Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties didn’t have access to bicycles.

“I started reaching out to local organizations and saying, ‘Is this something that you’re struggling with?’ And the answer universally was ‘yes,’” Gery said. “Every single person said no one’s doing this, this is a common problem.”

The nonprofit, led by Gery and 14 other volunteers, has grown exponentially over time. In their first year of operation, they repaired and distributed 60 bikes. In 2023, they gave out 650 bikes. This year, Gery said they’re on track to deliver anywhere from 700 to 800 bikes.

Second Wind accepts donated and abandoned bikes and repairs them to distribute to the people who need them the most. The recipients include those experiencing homelessness, people in recovery programs and residents who are looking for a faster, better way to get to work and lack the resources to buy a car or bike. The organization also offers kids bikes and does several giveaway events throughout the year.

The organization keeps repair costs below $50 a bike to be able to help as many people as possible. When a bike is too far gone to repair, Second Wind strips all usable parts before sending the rest to a local scrapper.