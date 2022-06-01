Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Bucks County students are grieving over the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas massacre. Pennridge High School students organized a memorial to honor the victims, make space for students to share their collective pain, and take a stance against gun violence.

Meanwhile, Uvalde families began funeral services this week for the 19 children and two teachers killed.

About 40 Pennridge students gathered at the flagpole after school, listed the names of the Uvalde students and teachers, and shared 21 minutes of silence together. District employees also joined in, including Pennridge high school teachers, Superintendent David Bolton, and Pennridge principal Stephen Cashman.

Pennridge Sophomore Morgan Hammond gave a brief message to close the gathering.

“I feel unsafe,” said Hammond, about walking into her school building these days. “I walk in the school and I think, ‘Is this going to happen to me and am I going to be able to get home? Do I have to watch my classmate or my teacher die in front of me?’” said Hammond.

She hopes for stricter gun laws in the United States.

“It’s all a cycle; there’s a shooting, we all talk about it, thoughts and prayers, and then we just move on with our lives and nothing changes,” said Hammond. “We should be able to speak out, donate, protest, join organizations that can stop this… Instead of being so selfish and prideful about guns, we should be caring about these children’s lives that are being lost.”

Gun violence hits home for Hammond. They are thinking of their cousin in North Carolina, where in 2018 a student shot and killed another student in his high school who was bullying him.

The Tuesday gathering was originally meant to be a protest. Students planned to walk out in the middle of the day during class time.

That plan was met with threats of punishment from the school district.

An email from superintendent Bolton was sent to high school parents. He stated that if the students walked out, they would be given a three-hour Saturday detention. If students did not attend that detention, seniors would not be permitted to walk in graduation. Other students’ report cards would be withheld and they would be placed on “out-of-school suspension.”

“As administration of the high school, we constantly look to provide students a voice in the world they live in,” wrote Bolton. “We are tasked with balancing this need for a voice with our obligation to educate our students.”