A federal grand jury has indicted a dozen people accused of taking part in a drug trafficking organization in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

The group ran its operation out of the city’s Kensington-Fairhill neighborhood since February 2023, according to Jacqueline Romero, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

“I hope this takedown underscores the United States Attorney’s Office commitment to tackling the dual and deadly threats of narcotics and firearms,” Romero said. “My message is clear: You’re next.”

Investigators say Wilfredo Avila and others sold significant quantities of packaged fentanyl, fentanyl pills and cocaine in and around the Fairhill-Kensington area. Ten have been arrested in Pennsylvania, another awaits extradition and one remains at large.