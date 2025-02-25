From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Last May, Philadelphia police and city workers cleared sidewalks of tents, structures and people along a two-block stretch of Kensington Avenue, the start of an ongoing effort to reduce open-air drug use and homelessness in the area.

City leaders say that effort is paying off. Mayor Cherelle Parker joined other city leaders in the neighborhood Monday afternoon to talk about their successes in 2024 and the work that needs to be done this year to continue to clean up the neighborhood. The cleanup is a priority for Parker and part of a campaign promise she has taken action to address.

About nine months since the cleanup effort began, the city says there’s been a 57% reduction in shootings in the community and that police have seized 24,000 grams of the dangerous drug fentanyl, along with $40 million worth of drugs in total.