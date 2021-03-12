Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A few weeks ago, a friend of Jill Fredel’s got an alert on her phone through the COVID Alert DE app, saying that she had been close to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Fredel is the director of communications at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, and she worked with her friend to think of where she might have been close enough to someone else for the app to send an alert. They realized it must have been at the grocery store.

“That person she passed in the grocery store would never have been able to name her as a close contact, they wouldn’t have known each other’s names,” Fredel said. “That is exactly how we hoped COVID Alert DE would work.” The friend quarantined until she could get a COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey launched COVID-19 exposure notification apps last year, along with many other states. The apps use Bluetooth technology on smartphones with Apple’s and Google’s operating systems to track whether someone was close to another person who later tested positive for COVID-19, to find and alert more people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Now that people have been using the apps for a while, the states are measuring how useful they actually have been, and what health officials could do to make them even more effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers say these tools are important to study because they could be helpful not just in this pandemic, but for any in the future.

“I think we’re in the infancy of contact tracing apps,’ said Christophe Fraser, infectious disease epidemiologist at Oxford University, speaking at a webinar on exposure notification tools organized by the National Institutes of Health earlier this month.

“I think we can imagine a future … where the current pandemic just wouldn’t have been able to spread with … rapid testing, immediate contact tracing, and rapid learning of how transmission works.”

At the NIH webinar, scientists talked about possibly using these same tools to stop the spread of flu, tuberculosis, and measles.