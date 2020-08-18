Pa. coronavirus recovery: App to track COVID-19 exposure coming in September

Pa. announces contact tracing app

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday plans to release a “COVID-19 exposure notification app” in September, designed to assist with contact tracing.

“We will be able to provide the COVID Alert PA application to Pennsylvania beginning in September,” said state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “This app uses Bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising their identity or their location.”

The app is part of Pennsylvania’s larger containment strategy, Levine said, which relies on increased testing, paired with contact tracing.

“If someone is positive through those tests, that’s where our case investigators come in,” Levine said.

The state has hired over 1,200 case investigators tasked with contacting people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, telling them to quarantine and finding out who else they’ve come into contact with.

“This app will be one part of that process that we’ve been describing, and one piece of the puzzle to help contain the spread,” Levine said.

The app — which was developed in partnership with experts at MIT, the University of Pennsylvania and developer NearForm — uses “exposure notification technology” developed by Apple and Google to track whether or not users have come within six feet of someone who’s tested positive for COVID for 15 minutes or more. That information can then be used to improve contact tracing.

“Otherwise we might not be able to do that,” Levine said. “So it’s really going to enhance the work of the case investigators and the contact tracers. It does not replace that in any way.”

Levine emphasized that the app is anonymous and voluntary, and won’t store individuals’ specific location.

“I know that people are concerned about that — that the government is somehow tracking their location,” Levine said. “It does not do that.”