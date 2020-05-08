The technology and privacy tradeoffs behind COVID-19 contact tracing apps

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

A key part of containing the spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19 is contact tracing: Figure out who an infected person has been with, watch them to see if they develop symptoms, and ask them to stay away from still more people.

Volunteers and health workers do a lot of this work, but now Pennsylvania and other states are using smartphones to do it on a larger scale more quickly.

Pennsylvania’s plans for contact tracing include using an online tool from the nonprofit research organization MITRE to monitor people who are infected, or at risk of developing COVID-19 — it started using the tool this week and added its first two patients to the system, according to state Health Secretary Rachel Levine. The state is also looking into a Bluetooth system to alert people who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Apple and Google have worked together on a platform that public health authorities can use.

However, those officials will have to decide where to strike the balance between gathering more information and protecting privacy. And any tech-based contact tracing tool will only work if sufficient people trust the government enough to install it.

Paul Jarris, chief medical adviser at MITRE, said he sees it as a funneling process: A state could make an app using the Apple/Google platform so your phone would notify you if you got close to someone with COVID-19.

But that’s a lot of people. So public health officials or health workers could decide if you needed to self-quarantine and be monitored using the MITRE system. You would enter your symptoms daily via web, text, email or phone, and health workers would figure out who you had been in contact with while you were spreading the virus, and focus on people at high risk.

“It’s an important tool for public health now as we relax some of the social distancing because … we will likely see some rebounds of illness,” Jarris said. “What we want to do is to identify those rebounds as quickly as possible, and if you will, put the brush fires out before we have another major forest fire on our hands, with widespread community outbreak.”