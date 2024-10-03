From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia will welcome gymnastics legend Simone Biles on Friday as she headlines the “Gold Over America Tour” at the Wells Fargo Center, showcasing her renowned acrobatic talents alongside other stars.

Among many undoubtedly eager fans is a group of young gymnasts who look up to Biles and her teammates for inspiration. Philly inMovement’s competitive team, ranging in ages from 9–17, will be in the audience.

“I’d say I’ve seen the excitement since a little bit before the summer,” chuckled Teresa Dabback, head coach for the gymnastics team at Philly inMovement. “We went back in 2021 to the tour and it was awesome there, as well. And this time around they know what to expect and are still just as excited.”

Joining Biles onstage are Team USA’s Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, as well as other world-class gymnasts.

At practice, the impact of these gymnasts is evident. “A few of them have done nicknames where they’re like, ‘Okay, I’m Jordan, you’re Simone,’” said Dabback. “They’re pretending to be the Olympians during practice, so they were calling each other those names and it was very cute.”

Sparkling anticipation shone in each girl’s eyes at the mention of the tour and the idolized Team USA.

“I’ve been looking forward to seeing [Simone Biles] for a while,” Frannie, 10, shared. “I have, like, 30 of her books.”

“I’m really excited ‘cause I’ve never seen, like, this many gymnasts in person — like this many famous gymnasts,” said Josie, 12, who is most excited to see Jordan Chiles.

Dahlia, 12, underscored the significance of representation when talking about Biles. “It’s cool to see someone who looks like me doing gymnastics,” she said. “I can look up to her that way.”