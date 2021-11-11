This year’s virtual Pennsylvania Conference for Women featured more than 100 speakers sharing inspirational stories and leading seminars on the issues like personal finance, leadership, business, and entrepreneurial skills.

Speaker Laverne Cox delved into the lesser-discussed topics of mental health and self-care. She spoke about the importance of resilience and accepting imperfections, especially when the pressure at work is mounting.

“I didn’t know how to work without stress. That there was always this kind of narrative in my head, that you have to work four times as hard as everyone else, that you’re trans, and you’re Black, and you’re a woman. And so you have to be perfect and you have to be above reproach and you have to go harder than everyone else.”