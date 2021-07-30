Tokyo 2020: catching up on the Olympic games

Air Date: July 30, 2021 10:00 am
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

We’re halfway through a very dramatic Olympics. After last year’s postponement and the difficulties of training through the pandemic, athletes have also faced a game without family, friends or fans to cheer them on. Covid-19 restrictions and infections have added another complication, but competitors like swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dresser, surfer Carissa Moore and gymnast Sunisa Lee have delivered incredible performances. In recent days, Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the U.S.A. gymnastic team ignited a conversation about the pressure young athletes face, particularly in these extraordinary times. This hour, we’re joined by New York Times sports reporters JOHN BRANCH and JULIET MACUR, both covering the games in Tokyo, to catch up on the competitions, athletes, victories and upsets – all at a time when Covid-19 infections are rising.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate