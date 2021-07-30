Tokyo 2020: catching up on the Olympic games

We’re halfway through a very dramatic Olympics. After last year’s postponement and the difficulties of training through the pandemic, athletes have also faced a game without family, friends or fans to cheer them on. Covid-19 restrictions and infections have added another complication, but competitors like swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dresser, surfer Carissa Moore and gymnast Sunisa Lee have delivered incredible performances. In recent days, Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the U.S.A. gymnastic team ignited a conversation about the pressure young athletes face, particularly in these extraordinary times. This hour, we’re joined by New York Times sports reporters JOHN BRANCH and JULIET MACUR, both covering the games in Tokyo, to catch up on the competitions, athletes, victories and upsets – all at a time when Covid-19 infections are rising.