Gold Over America, GOAToberfest, Apple Butter Frolic and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Oct. 3–6: Revolutionary Germantown Festival in Philly, Collingswood Book Festival in New Jersey and Marquis de Lafayette in Delaware are among the weekend’s highlights.Listen 5:09
Festival season is not slowing down. This weekend boasts the Kennett Square Brewfest, the Apple Butter Festival and the Tacony Creek Park Music & Arts Festival — just to name a few.
On Saturday, book lovers can head to the Collingswood Book Festival, which includes a panel on book banning and several author appearances. Hispanic Heritage Month swings into fall with a performance by Sofrito at the Barnes’ First Friday event. Singer-songwriters Meshell Ndegochello and Billie Eilish are both in town — but be warned, Eilish tix are hard to come by. The same goes for the Gold Over America tour starring 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and other members of Team USA gymnastics.
New Jersey
Collingswood Book Festival
- Where: Downtown Collingswood, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
What better time than the fall season to sit by a fire and enjoy a good book? Find a new author or savor a new book at this South Jersey Fest. There’s a panel on book banning and several author appearances, including one from the late Pete Rose’s biographer Keith O’Brien and 2024 Collingswood Town Book author Phillip B. Williams. His debut novel, “Ours,” was released in February.
Cigars on the River
- Where: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- How much: $100 for one ticket, $1,000 for table of eight
Cigar night on the Delaware? Sure. The historic battleship hosts its fourth annual event that brings cigar manufacturers and cigar aficionados together for a night of food, drink and stogies with an atmospheric skyline view.
Delaware
Reverend Horton Heat
- Where: The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $28
What is psychobilly, you ask? If you’re a fan of Reverend Horton Heat, you already know. For the uninitiated, it’s a blend of rockabilly and punk that pulls from the most dynamic elements of both. The Heat heads to Wilmington for a weekend show to seek more converts for its spirited live performances.
Bicentennial of Lafayette’s Farewell Tour
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free – $75
In 1824, the Marquis de Lafayette, a hero of the Revolutionary War, embarked on a 24-city celebration tour, encountering rapturous crowds at every stop. The 13-month bicentennial celebration of that tour uses a reenactor in place of the dearly departed Marquise, making the same stops in the same order. This weekend it heads to Delaware, starting off at Robinson House in Claymont before concluding with a (ticketed) dinner at Jessop House (est. 1624) in New Castle.
Special Events
Festivals roundup
- Where: Multiple locations
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 6
- How much: Various prices
Once again, fall festivals outpace our ability to keep up with them. Depending on where you are geographically, there may be one that’s right in your neighborhood as there are several this weekend in the city and the ‘burbs. Here’s our curated list.
- Apple Butter Frolic, Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Newtown Historic Market Day, Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Roxtoberfest/Spocktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 5, noon – 6 p.m.
- Upper Darby International Festival, (rescheduled from Sept. 28) Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Tacony Creek Park Music & Arts Festival, Saturday, Oct. 5, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Kennett Brewfest, Saturday, Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Downingtown Fall Fest, Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- St. Nick’s Italian Festival Saturday, Sunday, Oct. 6, noon – 8 p.m.
- The Fall Harvest & Great Pumpkin Patch, Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Gold Over America Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $50 and up, mostly sold out but tickets may be available via resellers.
Gymnastic GOAT Simone Biles is coming to town with a few of her Olympian friends. They include Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Frederick Richard. The group will combine gymnastics with choreographed routines set to music.
GOAToberfest
- Where: Laurel Hill West, Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: $75
The Philly Goat Project provides free therapy and wellness to the community via its herd of goats. (Not the gymnastics kind, the actual animals.) The goats will be on hand — at least 13 of them — for the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. Host Dominique Lee presides over the event that awards the best Halloween or Oktoberfest costume, goodie bags and a tour of the cemetery.
Zoo Done It
- Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: $50 – $75
The Zoo is an intriguing place for a scavenger hunt and murder mystery with loads of spooky possibilities. At Zoo Done It, you follow the clues provided by what’s described as some of the zoo’s “former” residents, returned there by technology. The hunt can be done by teams or individuals and the grand prize winner receives tickets to the Red Rum Theater, a behind the scenes tour of the zoo, where they can bring a few friends.
DesignPhiladelphia
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 13
- How much: Various prices
Now in its 20th year, Philly’s annual design festival brings creatives, designers and makers from all over the globe to share talents at multiple events at several locations. The festival hub is DesignPhiladelphia’s location at 12th and Arch streets but shows, parties and networking events are hosted by venues including Cherry Street Pier, Cliveden, Community College and Sister Cities Park, the site of the Kid’s Fest.
Revolutionary Germantown Festival
- Where: Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Ave.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, tours of other sites are $5 for adults, free for children
Let’s go back to the 1700s, shall we? The Revolutionary Germantown Festival heads there with its annual fest celebrating the period. The era’s skills of blacksmithing and basket weaving will be demonstrated and historical reenactors in the uniforms of the British and Continental Army will add context to the Battle of Germantown.
Out & About in MNYK
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6
- How much: Various prices
National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11, but the Out & About Festival is starting the celebration early. The enclave hosts a variety of LGBTQ+-friendly entertainment and wellness events culminating with Sunday’s Yoga Nidra relaxation class. In between, there are two performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, a free drag show, a Queer Run and a marching band performance.
History on the Street
- Where: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
Celebrate the 200th birthday of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania with a block party outside their downtown location. It includes participation from several nearby historical organizations plus food trucks, a pop-up exhibit, walking tours and demonstrations.
Arts & Culture
Jersey Boys
- Where: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.
- When: Through Sunday, Nov. 3
- How much: $35 and up
The Broadway musical that won four Tony Awards tells the story of the Four Seasons, the 60s pop group that achieved mainstream success with massive hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry” and “December 1963 (Oh What A Night).” As one of the big successes of the jukebox musicals era, the narrative is told through the literal use of seasons and, of course, the group’s classic songs.
The Book of Mormon
- Where: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 6
- How much: $29 – $175
Another Broadway sensation, “The Book of Mormon” satirizes the earnest proselytizers of the Mormon religion who are trying to bring their faith to the African nation of Uganda. Conceived by South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it won nine Tony Awards and a Grammy. It is considered to be one of the top-selling musicals of all time since its 2011 debut.
La Egoísta
- Where: Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, Oct. 20
- How much: $20 – $70
Just as things start going awry in her family and personal life, Josefina, a stand-up comedian in Philadelphia is experiencing a career. How she handles both is the basis of “La Egoísta,” a Philadelphia premiere penned by Reading, Pennsylvania native Erlina Ortiz.
First Friday: Sofrito
- Where: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
- When: Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: $35
The museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a First Friday show with the jazz duo Sofrito. Pianist Luke Carlos O’Reilly and trumpeter Josh Lawrence provide the music to accompany the evening of exhibit access, food, drink and an always convivial atmosphere.
The Future of Clay
- Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, opening reception 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- How much: Free
You may not spend a lot of time thinking about the future of clay but the folks at The Clay Studio do. It’s an exhibition with eight artists and the curatorial team at the studio who will seek the answer through their work. The exhibition is expected to be in place for a year, with events including upcoming discussions and symposiums commemorating the Studio’s 50th anniversary. The opening reception takes place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Kids
Children’s Halloween Spectacular
- Where: Kimmel Center, Marian Anderson Hall, 300 S Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11:30 a.m.
- How much: $22 – $55
It’s a little early but The Philadephia Orchestra is ready to celebrate with the little ones. Their annual Halloween show is a sensory-friendly experience with a pre-show slate of activities including a costume contest. The concert features members of the orchestra embracing the moment to dress up onstage while playing Bach, Elmer Bernstein’s “Ghostbusters Theme” and music from John Williams, the composer behind the Harry Potter score, and more.
Shiverfest
- Where: Riverbend Environmental Education Center, 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, Pa.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: $29, for children 3 to 13, $35 for adults, SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS users can email for discounted rate
Riverbend is also getting into the swing of Halloween a little earlier with Shiverfest. The fest includes kid-friendly activities, including pony rides, face painting, petting zoos, a “haunted trail” and a trick-or-treat trail. Parents and guardians can also get a treat — in the form of adult brews that come free with admission.
Spooky Mini-Golf
- Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St.
- When: Through Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Children $12, Adults, $15
Golf is among America’s favorite, if often frustrating, pastimes. Take the pressure out of it with Spooky Mini-Golf, which you can do without cussing or dejection. It also offers a good time with the kids, who can get an introduction to golf and celebrate Halloween in a way that doesn’t involve haunted houses or too much candy. Sounds like a family win.
Friday Flicks at the Fountain
- Where: John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic
- When: Fridays through Oct. 18, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- How much: Free with RSVP
Last call for outdoor movie nights as the season wraps up. On the next three consecutive Fridays, bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and your own drinks and snacks for the scheduled screenings. This Friday, it’s “Hocus Pocus,” next Friday is “The Addams Family” (2019) and the last is “Coco.” All the movies are PG and come with a pre-movie activity.
Comedy
Pod Save America – Democracy or Else Tour
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $41 – $156
While we wait with bated breath on the outcome of the election depending on who we believe will better uphold democracy (and reduce inflation) former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor are in town on the Pod Save America tour. Maybe they can help figure it out.
Music
Meshell Ndegeocello
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
- How much: $30
The two-time Grammy winner comes to town with her unique sound that combines poetry, R&B, soul and hip-hop. Her most recent album, “No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin,” came out earlier this year. World Cafe Live also has a 20th Anniversary Celebration at the venue on Friday night.
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
- Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- How much: Sold out, but tickets can be purchased for $250 and up via resellers
She’s only 22, but Billie Eilish already has won nine Grammys and two Oscars, becoming the youngest person in history to do so. Where does she go from there? On tour, to support her third album release “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which came out in May. It stops in Philly this weekend. Please note: Eilish wants buyers to purchase tix at face value, through Ticketmaster’s portal. If you can’t find tickets that way, make sure you read the fine print that says resale tickets are non-transferable and that you may need to meet the buyer in person to access the tickets and show.
Lupe Fiasco: Samurai Tour
- Where: Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39.50
The Chicago-born rap artist had one of his biggest hits, “Daydreaming,” with our own Jill Scott in 2008. So successful in fact, they won a Grammy for it. He’s in town to perform tracks from his latest album 2024’s “Samurai.”
The California Honeydrops: Fall In Love Again Tour
- Where: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
- How much: $34 – $79
The Oakland, California band’s listed genre is retro-soul, but like a lot of groups from the Bay Area, they’re not easily definable or limited to a single category. That’s evident on their latest release “Keep on Diggin” featuring the single “Fall in Love Again,” which is also the name of their current tour. They make a stop in Philly Sunday.
