Gold Over America, GOAToberfest, Apple Butter Frolic and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Festival season is not slowing down. This weekend boasts the Kennett Square Brewfest, the Apple Butter Festival and the Tacony Creek Park Music & Arts Festival — just to name a few.

On Saturday, book lovers can head to the Collingswood Book Festival, which includes a panel on book banning and several author appearances. Hispanic Heritage Month swings into fall with a performance by Sofrito at the Barnes’ First Friday event. Singer-songwriters Meshell Ndegochello and Billie Eilish are both in town — but be warned, Eilish tix are hard to come by. The same goes for the Gold Over America tour starring 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and other members of Team USA gymnastics.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Comedy | Music

New Jersey

Collingswood Book Festival

Where: Downtown Collingswood, N.J.

Downtown Collingswood, N.J. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

What better time than the fall season to sit by a fire and enjoy a good book? Find a new author or savor a new book at this South Jersey Fest. There’s a panel on book banning and several author appearances, including one from the late Pete Rose’s biographer Keith O’Brien and 2024 Collingswood Town Book author Phillip B. Williams. His debut novel, “Ours,” was released in February.

Cigars on the River

Where: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J.

Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, N.J. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: $100 for one ticket, $1,000 for table of eight

Cigar night on the Delaware? Sure. The historic battleship hosts its fourth annual event that brings cigar manufacturers and cigar aficionados together for a night of food, drink and stogies with an atmospheric skyline view.

Delaware

Reverend Horton Heat

What is psychobilly, you ask? If you’re a fan of Reverend Horton Heat, you already know. For the uninitiated, it’s a blend of rockabilly and punk that pulls from the most dynamic elements of both. The Heat heads to Wilmington for a weekend show to seek more converts for its spirited live performances.

Bicentennial of Lafayette’s Farewell Tour

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free – $75

In 1824, the Marquis de Lafayette, a hero of the Revolutionary War, embarked on a 24-city celebration tour, encountering rapturous crowds at every stop. The 13-month bicentennial celebration of that tour uses a reenactor in place of the dearly departed Marquise, making the same stops in the same order. This weekend it heads to Delaware, starting off at Robinson House in Claymont before concluding with a (ticketed) dinner at Jessop House (est. 1624) in New Castle.

Special Events

Festivals roundup

Where: Multiple locations

Multiple locations When: Through Sunday, Oct. 6

Through Sunday, Oct. 6 How much: Various prices

Once again, fall festivals outpace our ability to keep up with them. Depending on where you are geographically, there may be one that’s right in your neighborhood as there are several this weekend in the city and the ‘burbs. Here’s our curated list.

Gold Over America Tour

Gymnastic GOAT Simone Biles is coming to town with a few of her Olympian friends. They include Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Frederick Richard. The group will combine gymnastics with choreographed routines set to music.

GOAToberfest

The Philly Goat Project provides free therapy and wellness to the community via its herd of goats. (Not the gymnastics kind, the actual animals.) The goats will be on hand — at least 13 of them — for the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser. Host Dominique Lee presides over the event that awards the best Halloween or Oktoberfest costume, goodie bags and a tour of the cemetery.

Zoo Done It

The Zoo is an intriguing place for a scavenger hunt and murder mystery with loads of spooky possibilities. At Zoo Done It, you follow the clues provided by what’s described as some of the zoo’s “former” residents, returned there by technology. The hunt can be done by teams or individuals and the grand prize winner receives tickets to the Red Rum Theater, a behind the scenes tour of the zoo, where they can bring a few friends.

DesignPhiladelphia

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Sunday, Oct. 13

Through Sunday, Oct. 13 How much: Various prices

Now in its 20th year, Philly’s annual design festival brings creatives, designers and makers from all over the globe to share talents at multiple events at several locations. The festival hub is DesignPhiladelphia’s location at 12th and Arch streets but shows, parties and networking events are hosted by venues including Cherry Street Pier, Cliveden, Community College and Sister Cities Park, the site of the Kid’s Fest.

Revolutionary Germantown Festival

Where: Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Ave.

Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Ave. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, tours of other sites are $5 for adults, free for children

Let’s go back to the 1700s, shall we? The Revolutionary Germantown Festival heads there with its annual fest celebrating the period. The era’s skills of blacksmithing and basket weaving will be demonstrated and historical reenactors in the uniforms of the British and Continental Army will add context to the Battle of Germantown.

Out & About in MNYK

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6

Friday, Oct. 4, Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 How much: Various prices

National Coming Out Day is Oct. 11, but the Out & About Festival is starting the celebration early. The enclave hosts a variety of LGBTQ+-friendly entertainment and wellness events culminating with Sunday’s Yoga Nidra relaxation class. In between, there are two performances of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday, a free drag show, a Queer Run and a marching band performance.

History on the Street

Where: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.

Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Celebrate the 200th birthday of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania with a block party outside their downtown location. It includes participation from several nearby historical organizations plus food trucks, a pop-up exhibit, walking tours and demonstrations.

Arts & Culture

Jersey Boys

The Broadway musical that won four Tony Awards tells the story of the Four Seasons, the 60s pop group that achieved mainstream success with massive hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry” and “December 1963 (Oh What A Night).” As one of the big successes of the jukebox musicals era, the narrative is told through the literal use of seasons and, of course, the group’s classic songs.

The Book of Mormon

Another Broadway sensation, “The Book of Mormon” satirizes the earnest proselytizers of the Mormon religion who are trying to bring their faith to the African nation of Uganda. Conceived by South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, it won nine Tony Awards and a Grammy. It is considered to be one of the top-selling musicals of all time since its 2011 debut.

La Egoísta

Just as things start going awry in her family and personal life, Josefina, a stand-up comedian in Philadelphia is experiencing a career. How she handles both is the basis of “La Egoísta,” a Philadelphia premiere penned by Reading, Pennsylvania native Erlina Ortiz.

First Friday: Sofrito

The museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a First Friday show with the jazz duo Sofrito. Pianist Luke Carlos O’Reilly and trumpeter Josh Lawrence provide the music to accompany the evening of exhibit access, food, drink and an always convivial atmosphere.

The Future of Clay

Where: The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St.

The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, opening reception 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, opening reception 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

You may not spend a lot of time thinking about the future of clay but the folks at The Clay Studio do. It’s an exhibition with eight artists and the curatorial team at the studio who will seek the answer through their work. The exhibition is expected to be in place for a year, with events including upcoming discussions and symposiums commemorating the Studio’s 50th anniversary. The opening reception takes place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids

Children’s Halloween Spectacular

It’s a little early but The Philadephia Orchestra is ready to celebrate with the little ones. Their annual Halloween show is a sensory-friendly experience with a pre-show slate of activities including a costume contest. The concert features members of the orchestra embracing the moment to dress up onstage while playing Bach, Elmer Bernstein’s “Ghostbusters Theme” and music from John Williams, the composer behind the Harry Potter score, and more.

Shiverfest

Where: Riverbend Environmental Education Center, 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, Pa.

Riverbend Environmental Education Center, 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, Pa. When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: $29, for children 3 to 13, $35 for adults, SNAP/EBT/PA ACCESS users can email for discounted rate

Riverbend is also getting into the swing of Halloween a little earlier with Shiverfest. The fest includes kid-friendly activities, including pony rides, face painting, petting zoos, a “haunted trail” and a trick-or-treat trail. Parents and guardians can also get a treat — in the form of adult brews that come free with admission.

Spooky Mini-Golf

Golf is among America’s favorite, if often frustrating, pastimes. Take the pressure out of it with Spooky Mini-Golf, which you can do without cussing or dejection. It also offers a good time with the kids, who can get an introduction to golf and celebrate Halloween in a way that doesn’t involve haunted houses or too much candy. Sounds like a family win.

Friday Flicks at the Fountain

Where: John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic

John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic When: Fridays through Oct. 18, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Fridays through Oct. 18, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP

Last call for outdoor movie nights as the season wraps up. On the next three consecutive Fridays, bring a blanket and/or lawn chair and your own drinks and snacks for the scheduled screenings. This Friday, it’s “Hocus Pocus,” next Friday is “The Addams Family” (2019) and the last is “Coco.” All the movies are PG and come with a pre-movie activity.

Comedy

Pod Save America – Democracy or Else Tour

While we wait with bated breath on the outcome of the election depending on who we believe will better uphold democracy (and reduce inflation) former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor are in town on the Pod Save America tour. Maybe they can help figure it out.

Music

Meshell Ndegeocello

The two-time Grammy winner comes to town with her unique sound that combines poetry, R&B, soul and hip-hop. Her most recent album, “No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin,” came out earlier this year. World Cafe Live also has a 20th Anniversary Celebration at the venue on Friday night.

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

She’s only 22, but Billie Eilish already has won nine Grammys and two Oscars, becoming the youngest person in history to do so. Where does she go from there? On tour, to support her third album release “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which came out in May. It stops in Philly this weekend. Please note: Eilish wants buyers to purchase tix at face value, through Ticketmaster’s portal. If you can’t find tickets that way, make sure you read the fine print that says resale tickets are non-transferable and that you may need to meet the buyer in person to access the tickets and show.

Lupe Fiasco: Samurai Tour

The Chicago-born rap artist had one of his biggest hits, “Daydreaming,” with our own Jill Scott in 2008. So successful in fact, they won a Grammy for it. He’s in town to perform tracks from his latest album 2024’s “Samurai.”

The California Honeydrops: Fall In Love Again Tour

The Oakland, California band’s listed genre is retro-soul, but like a lot of groups from the Bay Area, they’re not easily definable or limited to a single category. That’s evident on their latest release “Keep on Diggin” featuring the single “Fall in Love Again,” which is also the name of their current tour. They make a stop in Philly Sunday.