Forced to compete for COVID-19 vaccines, some older people in Pa. are struggling to book appointments

The state’s vaccine rollout has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats.

Without any central registration system, people are left to navigate the state’s interactive map and contact individual pharmacies and health systems. More than a dozen people shared their experiences with Transforming Health, describing a patchwork of websites that eat up a person’s time and offer few prospects of a follow up.

Among other inequalities, older people find themselves competing with younger and sometimes more tech-savvy people to book their appointments. In some cases, social media and internet skills are giving those younger people an edge.

The state acknowledges it’s a problem. At a Thursday news conference, Democratic Governor Tom Wolf said that a person’s place in line shouldn’t be based on how well they can use the internet.

He said a bipartisan group of state officials is meeting to discuss options to improve access for vulnerable people.

Wolf and Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres pointed to area agencies on aging and two hotlines as resources for older Pennsylvanians. However, they promoted those efforts on Facebook and Twitter, once again leaving out those who do not use those platforms, and leaving it to news teams to spread the message on local TV stations.

Today I’m with the Dept. of Aging to talk about the best ways we can reach Pennsylvanians age 65+ with COVID vaccines. Our No. 1 goal is getting the vaccine to every Pennsylvanian who wants one. pic.twitter.com/lymxPyGqWa — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 11, 2021

“There is no formal mass media campaign running at this time, as vaccine supply is so limited,” said Department of Aging spokeswoman Karen Gray. “However, we continue to utilize formal and informal channels to conduct outreach in communities through community-based organizations that serve these older adults every day.”

Gray noted the state plans to contact the state’s 275,000 people who qualify for prescription assistance through the PACE program with postcards, letters and phone calls. The state’s PA Link resource is also working with area agencies on aging to find ways to advertise.

Back in Pittsburgh, David Missenda says he is grateful that his daughter Brigid has a hopeful prognosis, and that he and his wife will soon get their second doses of vaccine, giving them one thing less to worry about while they take care of the 2-year-old.

In neighboring Fayette County, Charles Wilkins said he and his 70-year-old wife are holding out hope they’ll get vaccinated so they can visit her mother, who is 98 and lives in a nursing home.

“I think one of the most important things to us right now is being able to go see her mom up in Rochester, New York,” Wilkins said. “Her birthday was February 7th, and the last time we were there was a year ago, and well, we haven’t been able to go back since.”